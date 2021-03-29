Fallout 76 Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Fallout 76 (PS4) has topped the Italian charts for Week 11, 2021, which ended March 21, 2021.

FIFA 21 (PS4) climbs the charts from eighth to second place, while Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) re-enters the top 10 in ithrd place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) remains in fourth place. Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) drops from third to fifth place.

There are six PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, two Nintendo Switch titles, and two PlayStation 5 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 11, 2021:

Fallout 76 (PS4) FIFA 21 (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Demon's Souls (PS5) NBA 2K21 (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

