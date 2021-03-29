Blue Reflection: Second Light Announced for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

/ 312 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has announced Blue Reflection: Second Light for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. Also announced is Blue Reflection Sun for iOS, Android, and PC. Release dates were not revealed for either game.

The anime, Blue Reflection Ray, is also in the works. It will begin airing in Japan in April.

The original Blue Reflection game released in 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles