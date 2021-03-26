Tales of Series Sales Figures Released by Bandai Namco - Sales

/ 991 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Bandai Namo has released the list of best-selling games in the Tales of series. The figures are for worldwide, North America, Europe, and Japan and Asia.

View the figures and order of best-selling titles below:

Worldwide Best Selling Games

Tales of Symphonia – 2,400,000 units Tales of Vesperia – 2,370,000 units Tales of Destiny – 1,720,000 units Tales of Zestiria Tales of Berseria Tales of Phantasia Tales of the Abyss Tales of Eternia Tales of Xillia Tales of Destiny 2

North America Best Selling Games

Tales of Symphonia – 940,000 units Tales of Vesperia – 810,000 units Tales of Zestiria – 600,000 units Tales of Berseria Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World (including Tales of Symphonia Chronicles) Tales of Xillia Tales of the Abyss Tales of Graces Tales of Xillia 2 Tales of Hearts

Europe Best Selling Games

Tales of Zestiria – 480,100 units Tales of Symphonia – 480,000 units Tales of Vesperia – 410,000 units Tales of Berseria Tales of Xillia Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World (including Tales of Symphonia Chronicles) Tales of Graces Tales of Xillia 2 Tales of Eternia Tales of the Abyss

Japan / Asia Best Selling Games

Tales of Destiny – 1,630,000 units Tales of Phantasia – 1,330,000 units Tales of Eternia – 1,200,000 units Tales of Destiny 2 Tales of Vesperia Tales of the Abyss Tales of Symphonia Tales of Rebirth Tales of Xillia Tales of Graces

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles