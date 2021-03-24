Fallback is a Roguelike Adventure Game, Headed to Switch - News

/ 173 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developer Endroad announced the roguelike adventure game, Fallback, will launh for the Nintendo Switch later this year. The game first launched for PC via Steam in October 2019.

"We’re glad to accompany Endroad and Fallback to a new platform," said Microids Indie vice president Vincent Dondaine. "The Switch is a very popular console amongst indie games enthusiasts. Releasing Fallback on this platform will allow more players to engage with this truly unique experience."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Fallback, players take control of the remnants of humanity, exiled to a subterranean city after an ecological disaster. Volunteers search for captured rebel leaders ready to join the fight against their former caretakers-turned-jailers.

Key Features:

Explore Labyrinth Levels – The road to the surface from your underground purgatory is filled with secrets and obstacles: use your skills to find your way through thousands of randomly created 2.5D rooms.

– The road to the surface from your underground purgatory is filled with secrets and obstacles: use your skills to find your way through thousands of randomly created 2.5D rooms. Get Better, Run After Run – Earn experience fight after fight and improve your gear and skills to create one perfect fighter. Over 50 skills are unlockable for you to come back stronger and stronger after each death!

– Earn experience fight after fight and improve your gear and skills to create one perfect fighter. Over 50 skills are unlockable for you to come back stronger and stronger after each death! Face Terrifying Enemies – The Vesta robot army is filled with dangerous enemies: they are everywhere, they are numerous, and they will get tougher as you progress in your quest. Homing missiles, heavily armed colossus, automatic gun turrets, tenacious bosses… all are waiting for you in the depths of the Eden, to prevent you from reaching the surface.

– The Vesta robot army is filled with dangerous enemies: they are everywhere, they are numerous, and they will get tougher as you progress in your quest. Homing missiles, heavily armed colossus, automatic gun turrets, tenacious bosses… all are waiting for you in the depths of the Eden, to prevent you from reaching the surface. Don’t Lose Yourself in the Abandoned Sector – This brand-new level—created especially for the Uprising update—filled with new enemies and radiating with a murky and shady atmosphere, will make you face your most intimate fears. Will you be brave enough to enter it, and strong enough to escape?

– This brand-new level—created especially for the Uprising update—filled with new enemies and radiating with a murky and shady atmosphere, will make you face your most intimate fears. Will you be brave enough to enter it, and strong enough to escape? Choose a Fighter Adapted to Your Play Style – Six classes of fighters are available to annihilate your robotic foes. Attack speed, power, stealth, dodge… choose the fighter most adapted to your playing—and go on an adventure enjoying his specific skills! Sapper Your first survivor, able to deal significant fire damage. Seismologist – Keep his foes away and finishes them off with his range. Technophobe – Master of stealth and sneaky killing blows. Biochemist – Spreads a lethal poison of which he can remove stacks to trigger a powerful burst of damage. Holomaster – Can teleport at will and spend his Vesta to destroy nearby enemies. Geometer – The fastest survivor alive ! can dash toward his enemies and attack them restlessly.

– Six classes of fighters are available to annihilate your robotic foes. Attack speed, power, stealth, dodge… choose the fighter most adapted to your playing—and go on an adventure enjoying his specific skills!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles