Stadia to Get Resident Evil VII on April 1 and Resident Evil Village on Launch Day

Capcom announced Resident Evil VII: Biohazard Gold Edition will launch for Google Stadia on April 1, and Resident Evil Village will also launch for Stadia alongside the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions on May 7.

Resident Evil VII: Biohazard Gold Edition will be free for Stadia Pro subscribers. Stadia users who pre-order Resident Evil Village before May 21 will get a free Stadia Premiere Edition while supplies last. This includes a copy of the game, a Stadia controller, and a Chromecast Ultra for just the cost of the game.

Here is an overview of the games:

Resident Evil 7: biohazard Gold Edition

Experience one of the scariest, most highly acclaimed games of 2017 with Resident Evil 7: biohazard Gold Edition—complete with all Season Pass content. As Ethan Winters, explore the seemingly abandoned Baker mansion and uncover the truth behind the disappearance of your wife. The Gold Edition contains the full game plus downloadable content: the Banned Footage Vol. 1 and 2, and the End of Zoe epilogue episode.

Resident Evil Village

Experience survival horror like never before in the eighth major installment in the storied Resident Evil franchise—Resident Evil Village.

Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7: biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.

