Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Takes 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has once again topped the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 14, 2021.

NBA 2K21 remains in second place and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time has re-entered the top 10 in third as it arrives on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Grand Theft Auto V drops from third to fourth place and Metro Exodus has re-entered the charts in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War NBA 2K21 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Grand Theft Auto V Metro Exodus Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Assassin's Creed Valhalla EA Sports UFC 4 The Crew 2 Metro: 2033 Redux

