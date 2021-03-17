Azure Striker Gunvolt Series Has Sold Almost 1 Million Units - Sales

Inti Creates will be turning 25 later this year and Matt Papa, Inti Creates Producer and Localization Director, in an interview with our own Evan Norris discussed his thoughts on the company and revealed that the Azure Striker Gunvolt series has almost sold one million units worldwide.

"While I don't have an exact number to give you, I can definitively say that the Azure Striker Gunvolt series has sold close to 1 million units," Matt Papa told VGChartz.

The first entry in the 2D side-scrolling action-platforming series, Azure Striker Gunvolt, first released for the Nintendo 3DS in August 2014, followed by a release on PC in August 2015, Nintendo Switch in August 2017, and PlayStation 4 in April 2020. The sequel, Azure Striker Gunvolt 2, is out now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Nintendo 3DS, and PC.

The next entry, Azure Striker Gunvolt 3, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2022.

