Over 200,000 Consoles Were Sold in the UK in February - Sales

Video game console sales in the UK grew to over 200,000 consoles sold last month, according to GfK's February 2021 report.

The increase in console sales was due to more PlayStation 5 stock being available and a jump in Nintendo Switch sales driven by the launch of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury as it was also the best-selling game during the month.

373,426 consoles have been sold in the UK in 2021 so far. Console game sales are up 184.4 percent this year through February, while revenue is up 310.4 percent. This is driven by Nintendo Switch console sales growing 81 percent this year, and the new consoles from Microsoft and Sony.

Nintendo Switch games accounted for 51 percent of all games sold in February, with the PS4 in second with 28.6 percent of game sales. Nintendo was the number one publisher at retail.

There were just over one million games sold in the UK in February. This is up 40 percent year-over-year and is up seven percent compared to January 2021.

Here are the top 20 best-selling titles:

Position Title 1 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo) 2 FIFA 21 (EA) 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) 4 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo) 5 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision) 7 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Nintendo/Mojang) 8 Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) 9 Grand Theft Auto 5 10 Just Dance 2021 (Ubisoft) 11 Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) 12 Assassin's Creed: Valhalla 13 Little Nightmares 2 (Bandai Namco) 14 The Last of Us: Part 2 (Sony) 15 Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) 16 Persona 5: Strikers (Atlus) 17 Marvel's Avengers (Square Enix) 18 LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Warner Bros) 19 New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (Nintendo) 20 Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo)

