Apex Legends for Switch Runs at 720p Docked and 576p in Handheld Mode

by, posted 7 hours ago

The free-to-play battle royale game, Apex Legends, is on its way to the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on Tuesday, March 9. This is two years after it launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in February 2019.

Panic Button technical director Andy Boggs in an interview with Famitsu and translated by NintendoEverything revealed the game on the Switch will run at 720p when docked and 576p when in portable mode. It will also run at 30 FPS on both modes.

"Porting Apex Legends to its smallest screen yet is a major achievement, and we couldn’t have done it without our friends at Panic Button," previously said Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier. "We’re very proud of what the team has been able to achieve with some smart optimizations for the Switch port to deliver a full-featured Apex Legends experience on the go.

"Apex Legends will launch on Switch with support for cross-platform play, our latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game. Plus, since we’re launching a few weeks after the start of Season 8, Switch players will be granted 30 free levels for their Season 8 Battle Pass. For the first two weeks after launch, playing on Switch will also earn you double XP."

