Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Tops the UK Charts

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending March 6, 2021. Sales for the game dropped 18 percent week-on-week.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales remained in second place as sales decreased 19 percent. Animal Crossing: New Horizons jumps from seventh to third as sales jumped 40 percent.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up from sixth to fourth place as sales increased seven percent. Super Mario 3D All-Stars re-entered the top 10 in sixth after sales jumped 36 percent. The game will be discontinued at the end of the month, which is likely why the game saw an increase in sales.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Spider-Man: Miles Morales Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Super Mario 3D All-Stars Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (NS) Ring Fit Adventure Assassin's Creed Valhalla

