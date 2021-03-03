Bloomberg: New Switch Model With 7-Inch OLED Screen to Release Later in 2021 - News

Nintendo plans to announce a new Nintendo Switch model with a bigger Samsung OLED screen later this year, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The new Switch model will have a seven-inch, 720p resolution screen with an initial target of just under one million units per month starting as early as June. The displays are will be shipped to assemblers sometime in June.

"The OLED panel will consume less battery, offer higher contrast and possibly faster response time when compared to the Switch’s current liquid-crystal display," said display consultancy DSCC co-founder Yoshio Tamura.

The new Switch model will also support 4K resolution when plugged into a TV.

Nintendo and Samsung representatives declined to comment when they were contacted by Bloomberg.

