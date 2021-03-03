Bloomberg: New Switch Model With 7-Inch OLED Screen to Release Later in 2021 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 529 Views
Nintendo plans to announce a new Nintendo Switch model with a bigger Samsung OLED screen later this year, according to a report from Bloomberg.
The new Switch model will have a seven-inch, 720p resolution screen with an initial target of just under one million units per month starting as early as June. The displays are will be shipped to assemblers sometime in June.
"The OLED panel will consume less battery, offer higher contrast and possibly faster response time when compared to the Switch’s current liquid-crystal display," said display consultancy DSCC co-founder Yoshio Tamura.
The new Switch model will also support 4K resolution when plugged into a TV.
Nintendo and Samsung representatives declined to comment when they were contacted by Bloomberg.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Sounds disappointing, does it even have a stronger chipset? I would have expected a 1080p screen for handheld with a chipset that is a good bit more powerful, allowing handheld mode games to hit from 720p-900p and docked mode games to hit like 1080p-1440p. If this is all Switch Pro is, a slightly higher quality 720p screen and 4K upscaler for docked with the same chipset, something they could have released like 2 years ago, I really hope that Switch 2 is Q1 2023, so that we can finally get a more powerful Switch that can boost framerates of current Switch games that struggle, as well as resolution on any games with dynamic scalers.
Give me a stronger system in the same architecture so existing games just run better and give me just enough tensor cores for DLSS with quality settings in my system settings.
Zelda with no frame drops in areas like near the master sword all DLSS upscaled to 4k
Quick easy win that doesn't require new games to make the system valuable to existing customers and will make it look and run better than the PS4
If everything can run 720p/60 that would be great. That would require double the power of the current Switch, at minimum, preferably 3x faster for Doom ports etc.