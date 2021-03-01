A Valentine for the Old Guard: A Resident Evil (2002) Retrospective - Article

It's hard to believe that the remake of Resident Evil released almost 20 years ago. The game is so old it could vote, and if it was a person it probably would have left me for someone better. Almost two decades later it remains the textbook example of how to take something and make it new without losing the essence of what it originally was. Imagine Megatron being upgraded into Galvatron or the Wii U becoming a Switch and you'll have a rough idea of RE 2002's significance. Everything the franchise was and would eventually become again is hidden behind its doors.



In the realm of video games, the story of Resident Evil is the equivalent of a bedtime story: bizarre, cannibalistic murders near the outskirts of Raccoon City have raised the concerns of the local community. After communications with the team sent in to investigate (Bravo Team) go silent, the RPD sends in the S.T.A.R.S. Alpha Team to reinforce their comrades. What occurs next is the classic, conspiracy-laced nightmare we all know and love, but with a wrinkle or two thrown in for good measure.

As charming as the live-action intro from the original Resident Evil was (and still is), it's replaced with in-house graphics that are as impressive as they were back when the GameCube launched. The first thing anybody mentions about RE 2002 is how good it looks; with the exception of Resident Evil 0 and perhaps The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, graphically no game has aged better. Whether it's ripples in a puddle of water, lightning briefly illuminating a desolate hallway, a candle shuddering in the wind, or deteriorating wallpaper, the attention to detail is immense. Not only does it put every game from its own era to shame, it put the entire next generation on notice. Simply put, there are going to be releases from 2021 that look worse than RE 2002. It was one of those leaps forward that made me wonder if I'll ever see that level of prowess again - and if I did, would I recognize it?



The gameplay was given a similar makeover, but the changes made weren't nearly as vast compared to what would come down the road. Quick-turning makes its way to the Spencer Mansion, which has grown in size by a subtle amount. A healthy portion of the opening takes place in entirely new areas; the central 'quest' of leaving the mansion consists of collecting four masks (as opposed to crests) that have a more intimate connection with the new lore. Consumable defense items add a strategic element to being attacked by enemies. In fact, the changes that have the strongest impact are the ones made to the zombies themselves.

The cannon fodder of the series has been given as much of an overhaul as the graphics. What was once little more than a nuisance is now the most nuanced dynamic of the game. For as much as the enemy has been improved, paradoxically they can be avoided almost entirely.



It can be very easy to underestimate how quickly a zombie can complicate a situation. Persistent ones follow players between rooms or attack them from behind doors. These small quirks have the potential to turn a bad decision into a terrible one, giving a weight to each encounter. They flinch less from gunshots, taking as many as ten bullets before dying, which itself has consequences. The handgun retains its chance to deliver a critical hit (inherited from the Director's Cut of Resident Evil), but both the shotgun and magnum have been given a reduction in their efficiency. Failure to deliver that crucial headshot prevents the recovery of a used defense dagger, or worse can create an even deadlier enemy.

Unique to RE 2002 is the V-ACT system. Any zombie that hasn't been properly disposed of (via burning or decapitation) will eventually resurrect into a running, claw and fang-bearing Crimson Head, a bridge of sorts connecting to Resident Evil 2's Lickers. No matter how thorough I am with my bodies, I always forget about one; when it comes to remind me, all I can think about are the other times I've been traumatized by my carelessness. There's a reason why Capcom shies away from bringing them back. When I die, make sure to remove my head and burn my body - it's the only way we can both know peace.



Though as I said earlier, despite the challenges the zombies in RE 2002 bring to the table, they're among the easiest in the series to avoid. Traditional tactics like slipping behind their backs or luring them onto flights of stairs are still viable, but a couple of new choices exist. The first are the aforementioned defense items that can change the outcome of a scenario, but a far more powerful option is to fake them out.

Normally, backpedalling in these sorts of games isn't recommended; here using it to flirt with a zombie's aggressiveness can cause the impatient foe to lunge forward (with the player being just outside of the maximum threat range), putting it into a prolonged recovery animation. Once done, characters can simply run past their potential assailants without expending a single resource. In a recent playthrough, I was able to make it all the way to the dorms before being bit for the first time, demonstrating the effectiveness of this ability. Unequipping a weapon makes the player's hitbox smaller; those brave enough to double down on their dodging abilities can do so at the cost of potentially being at the mercy of the merciless. Keep in mind this tactic only works on regular zombies, so be sure they're the only ones around before making the commitment.

The rest of the standard enemies haven't been given nearly as much detail, but are still dangerous. Cerberus dogs shrug off shotgun blasts with alarming regularity, being much less susceptible to the 'zig-zag' evasion strategy. Murders of crows won't hesitate to defend their territory if disturbed, while the snakes in the courtyard still find a way to inflict poison at the least convenient moments. Hunters remain the apex predators of the Arklay Mountains and can also open doors. They usually follow their old rule of thumb by traveling in pairs. Announcing their presence while idle or before attempting to land a kill-shot are one of their few weaknesses. Docile spiders will still catch players if they're asleep at the wheel. Chimeras have been given a visual upgrade, drawing similarities between them and the Drain Deimos enemies from Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, and as for Neptune, let's just say it's much more intimidating than in the original.



New to RE 2002 is the addition of the tragic Lisa Trevor, unwilling host to several viruses and cognitive tether linking the original trilogy into a more cohesive narrative. Fans will instantly recognize the implications of the eye on Lisa's back, or the tentacles that protrude from her when under duress. This foremother of William Birkin and the Nemesis is impervious to all forms of damage; most encounters with her have two options - run or die.

The one aspect of Lisa Trevor more depressing than her back story is Capcom's complete negligence of her since her creation. Aside from The Umbrella Chronicles, where she appears to be killed off by Wesker as he escapes the mansion, Lisa has yet to make a return to the series. Like Frankenstein's monster, who pondered why he was created if only to suffer, I can't help thinking about Lisa and her analogous fate. Why Capcom would go out of its way to introduce such an intriguing character only to discard her immediately is disturbing, but ultimately every facet of Lisa Trevor is troubling on some level or another.

As was the case in 1996, Jill has the easier time surviving the night than Chris. She may have lost some of her advantages, such as only having to collect three of the four mansion keys, but still has more than enough to make her the obvious choice between the two. She can hold up to eight items (compared to Chris' six), and Barry is lurking around to lend assistance and give her useful items such as the lockpick. Both shotguns can be acquired much earlier than with Chris, and Jill can even gain up to two exclusive weapons. She can read sheet music, and due to her grasp of chemistry can concoct V-JOLT to help with the boss Plant 42. There was even an infinite ammo glitch with the grenade launcher in the GameCube release. Add to that the whole 'likeness of model Julia Voth' angle and you'll be needing a microscope to look for a reason to use Chris. Her only downsides are naturally low health and a somewhat weak defense item (the tazer), both of which are essentially negated by her arsenal. If you're looking to just get through the game, use Jill - you'll be glad you did. And if you're wondering what Julia Voth has been up to, you probably wouldn't believe me if I said it was making YouTube videos of herself dressed up as Jill Valentine eating sandwiches, but you don't have to take my word for it.



One could write a dissertation about Chris Redfield. From his seeming lack of preparation before leaving the RPD, to his blatant refusal to utilize the basic features of his vest or cargo pants, the case against Chris is so large that my brain can only process so much of it at a time. He doesn't even start with a gun! The only thing about Resident Evil that confuses me more than why the sniper of S.T.A.R.S. was found with a grenade launcher, is Chris Redfield's inept aloofness. Is he really that dumb or overconfident? Or does the impending release of Resident Evil: VIIlage prove that he's just been that good all along?

Right out of the gate, what's most concerning about Chris is his limited inventory capacity - a meager six spaces. This alone hobbles him considerably, but the addition of small keys he must collect to open doors Jill can bypass with the lockpick is the real kicker. The amount of backtracking Chris must do early on complicates his playthrough immensely, as the infamous 'broken' doorknob, influx of enemies, and lack of powerful weaponry renders his advantages over Jill moot. Further complicating matters is the fact that Chris needs assistance from Rebecca in certain instances, bottlenecking his progress. There are two ways to achieve victory in Resident Evil: the easy path and Chris Redfield's craggy spire.



There are perks for playing as the series' leading man. His increased health helps him brush off attacks that would normally kill Jill (particularly on the hardest difficulty). His exclusive defense item, the grenade, can instantly headshot multiple zombies, easily ranking it among the best weapons in the game. The lighter has its own unique space and is on Chris at all times, so he only needs the flask to burn bodies. He briefly gains access to the flamethrower, essentially giving him a free win against a boss later in the game. Chris clearly lacks Jill's privileges, but is the far more rewarding character to play as. These days, whoever Redfield is destined to become is anyone's guess, though we know where his inferiority complex with Wesker originated: zippers and sheet notes.

A remake before the series itself underwent a renovation, RE 2002 keeps the classic tank-control scheme and pre-rendered camera angle style of gameplay. This might not sit well with those jumping on board in a post-Resident Evil 4 world, but for the die-hards this refinement of the old formula is the epitome of what the Resident Evil experience originally was. The unsettling feeling of what the camera might be hiding or watching your supply of ink ribbons (saves) diminish creates a tension that doesn't exist in modern gaming. However, this dissipates as your skill with the game improves over time, and even on the hardest difficulties can be overcome with a little dedication. RE 2002 does what it can to help alleviate the issue by adding some new post-game content. It's a far cry from The Mercenaries found in Resident Evil 3 or 4, but gives some longevity to a title that's admittedly light on content.



Once Again is the equivalent of a New Game+ feature, where players can use weapons and costumes they've unlocked on a difficulty of their choosing. The big addition to this mode is Forrest Speyer, the fabled 'one-dangerous zombie' who now haunts the Spencer Mansion, stalking after players while laced with high-powered explosives. Forrest is relentless in his pursuit once alerted, exploding if attacked by any weapon or defense item, immediately causing a game over. If he manages to grab ahold, take the hit. Fortunately, Forrest telegraphs his presence and, with his exaggerated attack animations, he's ironically easier to avoid than the average zombie. He replaces existing enemies at set points, as opposed to being added among them, further limiting his effectiveness.

The strangest part of Once Again is that Forrest abandons his chase when the dorms have been reached, and the game continues as it was, no different than a normal playthrough. I assume the developers felt that Hunters, Crimson Heads, and an erratic zombie may have been too much to handle, but to limit this element to the first third of the game is curious. I also question Forrest as the candidate for being the Mr. X/Nemesis pursuit-type enemy, when the newly-added Lisa Trevor would have been a much more compelling direction to follow. Whether or not technical issues are responsible for these decisions, Once Again falls short of its potential. New Game+ has never been a strong point for the series, but it would be nice for the mode to be recognized as something more than a novelty.

Real Survival is the most attractive of the supplementary material, though it makes a bad initial impression. This mode (which can only be played on Hard) is the exact same as the base game, but with one key difference: the item boxes found in each save room are not linked together, directly flying in the face of established tradition. Everything the player needs must either be on their person or within range of being collected. Backtracking is at best an inconvenience and always a risk.

Anyone looking to improve their mastery is highly encouraged to try Real Survival, as it helps with sticky fingers and tightening up your play. It forces you to take what you need and 'live off the land', so to speak. It's strange at first, but leaving a herb on the ground instead of taking it along can actually make it more accessible than bringing it to a box where it may never be used. The seeds of Resident Evil 0's lack of item box philosophy originate here; what was heresy at the time would become doctrine for years to come.



In Invisible Enemy mode things play out based on the chosen difficulty, and again you're playing the base game, except enemies are invisible. Their reflections can be seen on nearby glass surfaces and their presences gleaned from contextual clues like dust or slime. Players will have to act much more conservatively if they don't know what they're walking into. Completionists will no doubt be compelled by this mode, though the rest can call it a day. Those devout enough to play with invisible enemies are to be commended, but they deserve something better.

As much as I love RE 2002, I'm not above criticizing it, and by no means is it a perfect game. It may be one of the best in the series, but like most of the others that fall into this category it's far too easy. The developers wanted to make a more accessible experience for newcomers and succeeded, but they may have gone overboard without taking the fan-base into consideration, because even the hardest difficulty isn't enough.

Some of the characterization is also disappointing; Jill referring to the Tyrant as a “viral freak”, as opposed to the empathetic understanding she showed towards it in the original game (“It can't control what it does..."), is interesting: the Tyrant is just as much a victim as everybody else. Rebecca Chambers showing absolutely no change from her ordeal mere hours earlier in Resident Evil 0 is an oversight of epic proportions; she's either one of the most convincing actresses of all time, or Capcom missed a great opportunity to link yet another game to RE 2002. There's no reason why Code Veronica should have more references than 0, especially since it was originally slated to appear on the N64. I'll also never understand Barry Burton's redesign, his original rugged 'mountain-man' look played well against his vulnerability, though Wesker's body 'vanishing' after the battle with the Tyrant is a wonderful touch that would foreshadow what was to come.



Over the decades, Resident Evil has remained timeless by virtue of choosing to adapt with the times. Capcom was wise to see that the original formula had run its course, replacing it in 2005 with an over-the-shoulder camera and aiming system that would go on to define an entire generation. A decade later, this action-heavy style of play had largely followed suit, requiring yet another reinvention to a slower-paced, more methodical first-person affair harkening back to the days of yesteryear. Should the series require further revision, perhaps it'll reach further back to its origins, but it doesn't have to replicate the past - that's been done to perfection in RE 2002. Maybe one more game in the old style will come as a love letter to fans. If it doesn't happen we can all be satisfied that, like ice cream, Resident Evil comes in flavors for everyone. Similar to pre-rendered camera angles and tank controls, butterscotch might not be to everyone's liking, but translate Resident Evil into ice cream terms and I'll take two scoops any day of the week. If it's not to your liking now, come back in a decade or so. Tastes can change and, like they always say, variety is the spice of life.

