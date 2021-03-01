Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 7, 2021, which ended February 21, 2021.

FIFA 21 (PS4) and Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) are in second and third places, respectively. The Last of Us Part II (PS4) is in fourth place. Just Dance 2021 (NS) debuted in fifth place.

There are seven PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and three Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 7, 2021:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) FIFA 21 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Just Dance 2021 (NS) Jump Force (PS4) Tekken 7 (PS4) Little Nightmares II (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Minecraft (NS)

