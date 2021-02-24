Dark Moonlight is a Survival Horror Game, Announced for PC - News

Publisher Black Rose Projects and developer Silent Bear Studio have announced survival horror game, Dark Moonlight, for PC via Steam. No release date was announced.

Here is an overview of the game:

Dark Moonlight is an action survival horror game set in the near future that allows the player to control the fate of Dave Kellerman, who suffers from various fears and phobias. He goes in for modern psychiatric treatment, which at first looks promising, but with time it turns out that not everything is as beautiful as it seems.

Key Features:

Enter the Experimental Treatment Process – Dave’s life was already unbearable. He decided to take a risk and undergo experimental therapy. Doctors promised it was completely safe and tested…

– Dave’s life was already unbearable. He decided to take a risk and undergo experimental therapy. Doctors promised it was completely safe and tested… Something Went Wrong… Try to Escape from a Dark World Full of Surprises – You wake up in another world, nothing is right… You must fight to survive and forget about your fears and mental health. Your inventory is limited—will you survive without proper amount of ammo or first aid?

– You wake up in another world, nothing is right… You must fight to survive and forget about your fears and mental health. Your inventory is limited—will you survive without proper amount of ammo or first aid? Solve Puzzles to Uncover a Mystery – There are tons of puzzles in the game, can you solve all of them? Exercise your mind to achieve the best result. This will allow you to find new equipment and become a stronger opponent.

– There are tons of puzzles in the game, can you solve all of them? Exercise your mind to achieve the best result. This will allow you to find new equipment and become a stronger opponent. Defeat Demonic Monsters to Survive – You can expect scary demons and monsters around every corner—better be prepared. Use the available weapons to fight the beasts, but remember that beasts can rise up from the grave.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

