Diablo IV Trailer Reveals the Rogue Class - News

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new trailer at BlizzConline 2021 for Diablo IV that introduces the Rogue class.

Here is an overview of the Rogue class:

The Rogue is an adaptable, agile warrior who can specialize in ranged or close quarters combat. She can best any foe with her imbued weapons, perform powerful combo attacks, and can augment her arsenal with deadly poisons and shadow magic to slay demons with impunity.

Diablo IV is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

