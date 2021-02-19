Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 14, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V jumps from seventh to second place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is up from sixth to third, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops from second to fourth. NBA 2K21 shoots up from 10th to fifth place.

Little Nightmares II debuted in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War NBA 2K21 Little Nightmares II - NEW FIFA 21 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Rainbow Six Siege EA Sports UFC 4

