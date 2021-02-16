XCOM 2 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 347 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

XCOM 2 has taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 7, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold has dropped to second place, while Assassin's Creed Valhalla is up from seventh to third place. FIFA 21 is up from sixth to fourth place and EA Sports UFC 4 takes fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

XCOM 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla FIFA 21 EA Sports UFC 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Spider-Man: Miles Morales Stellaris NBA 2K21

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles