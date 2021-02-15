Remedy Reports Record Year in 2020 Despite No New Games - News

Remedy Entertainment in its financial results for the fiscal year, which ended December 31, 2020, reported a record year. This is despite not releasing any new games. Operating profit grew from €6.5 million in 2019 to €13.2 million in 2020.

For the six month period from July to December, revenue increased 35 percent year-over-year to €24.1 million, while operating profit grew to €10.1 million.

The developer saw continued success from Control, which received new expansions and released on Steam and Xbox Game Pass, while cloud versions of the game released on the Nintendo Switch and Amazon Luna. The game this month released for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

"While we continue to support and take Control further, its development team is gradually shifting to work on a new Remedy game," said Remedy CEO Tero Virtala.

Remedy continues to work on the campaign with Smilegate on CrossfireX, which will launch later this year as an Xbox console exclusive.

The studio has also partnered with Epic Games on two games. One is AAA and the other is smaller scale. Both games will launch on consoles and PC. The smaller game is in full production, while the AAA title will reach full production in Spring 2021.

