Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

by, posted 10 hours ago

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending February 13, 2021.

Sales for the game were nearly three times higher than the Nintendo Wii U version back in 2013, which debuted in 14th place. It is the third biggest Mario platforming game on the Nintendo Switch, behind Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Little Nightmares 2 debuted in seventh place with the PlayStation 4 version accounting for 43 percent of the sales. The Switch version accounted for 37 percent, followed by the Xbox One at 18 percent, and PC at just two percent.

There were extra PS5 consoles shipped, which caused Spider-Man: Miles Morales sales to increase 264 percent and Demon's Souls sales to increase 401 percent.

There were 270,000 physical games sold during the week in the UK, which is up 44 percent week-over-week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons FIFA 21 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Little Nightmares 2 - NEW Minecraft (NS) Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ring Fit Adventure

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

