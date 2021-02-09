PGA Tour 2K21 Sells 2 Million Units, Take-Two Sees Future for Franchise - Sales

Take-Two Interactive president Karl Slatoff during a conference call with investors talked about the PGA Tour franchise and its potential future.

Slatoff did reveal PGA Tour 2K21 has sold around two million units, which he says is a "fantastic result." He does see a future for the franchise.

"We are incredibly excited about the performance of that title and I’d like to say that we’re not surprised, but I’m personally surprised," said Slatoff. "It has done fantastically well. We sold around 2 million units or so, which is a fantastic result and we’re just really getting started.

"We do think that there’s a future in this franchise for us. We haven’t really announced much what specifically that means, but without a doubt, this is something that we feel merits investment from our side and is something that we can really turn into a profitable and exciting franchise for us going forward for many years."

PGA Tour 2K21 is available for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

