Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and FIFA 21 Top the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in January 2021

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for January 2021. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while FIFA 21 topped the PS5 charts in Europe.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War topped the PlayStation 4 charts in both North America and Europe. Beat Saber topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Rocket League topped the free-to-play charts in North America and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US / Canada Europe 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 2 Hitman 3 Hitman 3 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 4 Madden NFL 21 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 5 NBA 2K21 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 6 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Mortal Kombat 11 7 FIFA 21 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 8 Demon’s Souls Immortals Fenyx Rising 9 Mortal Kombat 11 Demon’s Souls 10 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege No Man’s Sky 11 Sackboy: A Big Adventure NBA 2K21 12 Immortals Fenyx Rising WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship 13 Godfall Sackboy: A Big Adventure 14 No Man’s Sky Madden NFL 21 15 Watch Dogs: Legion Dead by Daylight: Special Edition 16 Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Borderlands 3 17 Borderlands 3 Watch Dogs: Legion 18 Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Planet Coaster: Console Edition 19 Dirt 5 Godfall 20 Temtem Dirt 5

PS4 Games

US / Canada Europe 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 2 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V 3 Minecraft Minecraft 4 The Forest FIFA 21 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Forest 6 Madden NFL 21 The Crew 2 7 ARK: Survival Evolved Red Dead Redemption 2 8 NBA 2K21 ARK: Survival Evolved 9 Gang Beasts Gran Turismo Sport 10 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 11 Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition 12 Mortal Kombat 11 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint 13 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Gang Beasts 14 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 15 Ghost of Tsushima Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 16 Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Tekken 7 17 Hitman 3 eFootball PES 2021 Season Update 18 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Marvel’s Spider-Man 19 Jump Force The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 20 UFC 4 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

PS VR

US / Canada Europe 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 Superhot VR Superhot VR 4 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 5 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series 6 Gorn Arizona Sunshine 7 The Walking Dead Onslaught Creed: Rise to Glory 8 Creed Rise to Glory Astro Bot Rescue Mission 9 Arizona Sunshine Blood & Truth 10 Gun Club VR Gun Club VR

Free to play games (PS4 + PS5)

US / Canada Europe 1 Rocket League Rocket League 2 Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone 3 Fortnite Fortnite 4 Vigor eFootball PES 2021 Lite 5 Apex Legends Vigor 6 Rogue Company Rogue Company 7 Genshin Impact Genshin Impact 8 Rec Room Apex Legends 9 Destiny 2 Destiny 2 10 Spellbreak Rec Room

