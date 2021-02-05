Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and FIFA 21 Top the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in January 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 37 minutes ago / 98 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for January 2021. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while FIFA 21 topped the PS5 charts in Europe.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War topped the PlayStation 4 charts in both North America and Europe. Beat Saber topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Rocket League topped the free-to-play charts in North America and in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US / Canada
|Europe
|1
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|FIFA 21
|2
|Hitman 3
|Hitman 3
|3
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|4
|Madden NFL 21
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|5
|NBA 2K21
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|6
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Mortal Kombat 11
|7
|FIFA 21
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|8
|Demon’s Souls
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|9
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Demon’s Souls
|10
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|No Man’s Sky
|11
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|NBA 2K21
|12
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
|13
|Godfall
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|14
|No Man’s Sky
|Madden NFL 21
|15
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
|16
|Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
|Borderlands 3
|17
|Borderlands 3
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|18
|Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
|Planet Coaster: Console Edition
|19
|Dirt 5
|Godfall
|20
|Temtem
|Dirt 5
PS4 Games
|US / Canada
|Europe
|1
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|2
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|3
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|4
|The Forest
|FIFA 21
|5
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|The Forest
|6
|Madden NFL 21
|The Crew 2
|7
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|8
|NBA 2K21
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|9
|Gang Beasts
|Gran Turismo Sport
|10
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|11
|Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
|Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
|12
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|13
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
|Gang Beasts
|14
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|15
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|16
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker
|Tekken 7
|17
|Hitman 3
|eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
|18
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|19
|Jump Force
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|20
|UFC 4
|Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
PS VR
|US / Canada
|Europe
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|Superhot VR
|Superhot VR
|4
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|5
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|6
|Gorn
|Arizona Sunshine
|7
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|8
|Creed Rise to Glory
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
|9
|Arizona Sunshine
|Blood & Truth
|10
|Gun Club VR
|Gun Club VR
Free to play games (PS4 + PS5)
|US / Canada
|Europe
|1
|Rocket League
|Rocket League
|2
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|3
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|4
|Vigor
|eFootball PES 2021 Lite
|5
|Apex Legends
|Vigor
|6
|Rogue Company
|Rogue Company
|7
|Genshin Impact
|Genshin Impact
|8
|Rec Room
|Apex Legends
|9
|Destiny 2
|Destiny 2
|10
|Spellbreak
|Rec Room
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
