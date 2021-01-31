Thomas Was Alone Launches February 19 for Switch - News

Developer Bithell Games announced the platformer, Thomas Was Alone, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on February 19 for $9.99. Pre-orders are available now and include a discounted price of $7.99.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Thomas Was Alone is the award winning, critically acclaimed platformer about friendship and jumping and floating and anti-gravity. Guide a group of sentient rectangles through a series of obstacles, combining their skills to reach the end of each level.

Discover the story of the world’s first sentient AIs, and how they worked together to, well not escape… “escape” is a strong word. Perhaps “emerge” might be better. “Emerge” has an air of importance about it, while keeping the various plot twists and origin stories you’ll discover under wraps. We didn’t even mention the bouncing. That would be overkill.

Listen to reactive and atmospheric music originally composed by David Housden. Negotiate puzzles meticulously designed by Mike Bithell, and immerse yourself in the characters journey with a BAFTA award winning voiceover read wistfully and amusingly by Danny Wallace.

Also includes “Benjamin’s Flight,” the additional level pack that follows the tale of Benjamin and his father’s incredible invention. Meet a new companion and a familiar face in the events leading up to Thomas’ emergence.

Key Features:

Beat 100 levels carefully designed to test your puzzle-solving skills and uncover the story of the AIs.

Utilize the unique skills of 12 different characters, each as unique as the AIs themselves.

Immerse yourself in David Housden’s critically acclaimed procedural score.

Join Danny Wallace for a BAFTA award winning performance of the story’s narration.

Includes Director’s Commentary by creator Mike Bithell.

Includes the “Benjamin’s Flight” additional level pack – join new characters and utilize new abilities in 20 additional levels in a story about hope and the wild impetuosity of youth.

