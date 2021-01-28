PS5 Sales Near 5M, Switch Remains Best-Seller - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Jan 10-16 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,650 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 434,438 units sold for the week ending January 16, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 77.89 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 127,712 units to bring its lifetime sales to 4.95 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 76,525 units to bring their lifetime sales to 2.80 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 68,133 units, the Xbox One sold 23,812 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,361 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 153,976 units (54.9%). The PlayStation 4 is down 70,263 units (-50.8%), the Xbox One is down 17,371 units (-42.2%), and the 3DS is down 14,587 units (-91.5%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 434,438 (77,889,435)
- PlayStation 5 - 127,712 (4,945,236)
- Xbox Series X|S - 76,525 (2,801,306)
- PlayStation 4 - 68,133 (114,970,127)
- Xbox One - 23,812 (49,535,612)
- 3DS - 1,361 (75,912,085)
- Switch - 104,250
- PlayStation 5 - 68,343
- Xbox Series X|S - 54,177
- PlayStation 4 - 18,155
- Xbox One - 15,608
- 3DS - 387
- Nintendo Switch - 91,866
- PlayStation 5 - 43,615
- PlayStation 4 - 39,047
- Xbox Series X|S - 18,340
- Xbox One - 6,516
- 3DS - 366
- Switch - 220,668
- PlayStation 5 - 11,330
- PlayStation 4 - 9,248
- Xbox Series X|S - 1,774
- Xbox One - 856
- 3DS - 582
- Switch - 17,654
- PlayStation 5 - 4,424
- Xbox Series X|S - 2,234
- PlayStation 4 - 1,683
- Xbox One - 832
- 3DS - 26
Team 2021 can be very confident. Switch is still going strong.
The Xbox Series and PS5 production numbers seem truly terrible now. Since we know they are selling every console they ship still, it basically means that they only managed to produce and ship 76k Xbox Series and 127k PS5's that week. If they can't get these shipment numbers up soon, we're looking at like May or June before you can walk into a retailer and find an Xbox Series or PS5 sitting on a shelf, at least here in the US.
Maybe this is just a delayed effect from the factory workers where the consoles are produced getting weeks off for Christmas and New Years, consoles produced in late December wouldn't reach the west for at least a week if they are being sent by cargo ships instead of by plane. But hopefully these numbers pick up soon, they were bad last week and even worse this week.
Is 400,000 going to be the weekly baseline for switch this year? If so, that's 21,000,000 if you don't even count on the holidays.
This week includes the final days of Japan's holiday season, so the numbers here don't constitute a global baseline yet. The following week for which we already have Famitsu sales data has Switch at 110k, so ~60k lower. A global baseline of 400k+ is too optimistic.