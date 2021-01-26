Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Out Now in North America for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have released Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in North America. It will launch for the same platforms in Europe on January 29.

Here is an overview of the game:

The thrilling and emotional Japanese RPG picks up three years after Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, as Ryza sets out in an all-new quest to discover the secrets behind the ancient ruins and the truth behind the lost legends. Joining Ryza on her journey is a host of new and old friends from the franchise, along with Ryza’s adorable and enigmatic new furry companion known as “Fi.”

Adding to the fun and adventure, Ryza now has all new dynamic abilities to help her navigate across the deadly terrain, including the ability to swim underwater, use plants to climb walls, and even swing on a magical rope! These and other abilities allow Ryza to explore various areas and ruins more fully and actively. In addition, the thrilling real-time tactics battle system has been powered up to include up to four members (three main party members plus one sub-member), with characters able to link multiple skills and items in a row to defeat even the deadliest of enemies thanks to the new Skill Chain and Item Rush techniques!

Also new to Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy is an evolved synthesis system, helping the heroine collect and combine unique and customizable items to use along her journey—simplifying the synthesis experience for new players, while at the same time enabling experienced alchemists to make full use of the new synthesis systems like Essence and Evolution Link. Another new feature is Ryza’s ability to Research Ruins. Use conversations with characters to investigate the locations of the ruins, then explore the area and enter the darkness to help Ryza reveal the true mystery inside.

Gamers who purchase a physical or digital copy of Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy during the first two weeks of launch can download for free the “Summer Fashion Costume Set” Early Purchase Bonus. Gamers who have save data from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout will also be able to unlock the Classic Costume Set, including outfits for Ryza and her friends from the previous title.

