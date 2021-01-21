Switch Once Again Dominates the Japanese Charts - Sales

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 107,064 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 17, 2021.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in second with sales of 36,009 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in third with sales of 35,397 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth with sales of 26,636 units and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in fifth with 17,099 units sold.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 170,691 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 7,328 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 3,422 units, the 3DS sold 546 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 160 units.

Here is the complete top 10 for the two week period:

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 107,064 (1,617,601) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 36,009 (6,553,618) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 35,397 (2,237,398) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 26,636 (3,601,699) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 17,099 (4,109,327) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 15,295 (601,384) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 14,430 (1,774,814) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 11,640 (3,743,798) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 10,069 (1,797,617) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 9,882 (3,929,246)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 142,748 (14,789,817) Switch Lite – 27,943 (3,200,965) PlayStation 5 – 6,496 (230,645) PlayStation 4 – 3,405 (7,743,443) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 832 (53,629) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 546 (1,152,567) Xbox Series X – 143 (25,180) Xbox Series S – 17 (6,647) PlayStation 4 Pro – 17 (1,575,565)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

