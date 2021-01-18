Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tops the French Charts in First Week of 2021 - Sales

/ 217 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has taken the top spot on the French charts in week 1, 2021, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) is in third place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fourth place and Just Dance 2021 (NS) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Immortals: Fenyx Rising

PS4 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Xbox One Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Mario Kart 7 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Football Manager 2021 Cyberpunk 2077

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles