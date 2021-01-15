Hardware Sales Drop as the Holiday Season Ends - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Dec 27-Jan 2 - Sales

/ 886 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 680,341 units sold for the week ending January 2, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 76,989,289 units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 205,501 units to bring its lifetime sales to 4,657,029 units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 122,637 units to bring their lifetime sales to 2,522,023 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 105,498 units, the Xbox One sold 36,514 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 2,321 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 214,311 units (46.0%). The PlayStation 4 is down 126,236 units (-54.5%), the Xbox One is down 36,286 units (-49.8%), and the 3DS is down 21,977 units (-90.5%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 680,341 ( 76,989,289 ) PlayStation 5 - 205,501 ( 4,657,029 ) Xbox Series X|S - 122,637 ( 2,522,023 ) PlayStation 4 - 105,498 ( 114,831,374 ) Xbox One - 36,514 ( 49,435,144 ) 3DS - 2,321 ( 75,909,307 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 133,745 PlayStation 5 - 103,094 Xbox Series X|S - 82,242 PlayStation 4 - 28,776 Xbox One - 26,114 3DS - 943

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 123,521 PlayStation 5 - 78,013 PlayStation 4 - 48,667 Xbox Series X|S - 35,533 Xbox One - 8,196 3DS - 540 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 400,860 PlayStation 4 - 25,602 PlayStation 5 - 17,122 Xbox Series X|S - 1,974 Xbox One - 1,003 3DS - 796

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 22,215 PlayStation 5 - 7,272 Xbox Series X|S - 2,888 PlayStation 4 - 2,453 Xbox One - 1,201 3DS - 42

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles