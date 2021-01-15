By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Hardware Sales Drop as the Holiday Season Ends - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Dec 27-Jan 2

Hardware Sales Drop as the Holiday Season Ends - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Dec 27-Jan 2 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 886 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 680,341 units sold for the week ending January 2, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 76,989,289 units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 205,501 units to bring its lifetime sales to 4,657,029 units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 122,637 units to bring their lifetime sales to 2,522,023 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 105,498 units, the Xbox One sold 36,514 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 2,321 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 214,311 units (46.0%). The PlayStation 4 is down 126,236 units (-54.5%), the Xbox One is down 36,286 units (-49.8%), and the 3DS is down 21,977 units (-90.5%).

PS5 Sales, Xbox Series X and S Sales, Switch Sales

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 680,341 (76,989,289)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 205,501 (4,657,029)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 122,637 (2,522,023)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 105,498 (114,831,374)
  5. Xbox One - 36,514 (49,435,144)
  6. 3DS - 2,321 (75,909,307)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 133,745
  2. PlayStation 5 - 103,094
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 82,242
  4. PlayStation 4 - 28,776
  5. Xbox One - 26,114
  6. 3DS - 943
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. Nintendo Switch - 123,521
  2. PlayStation 5 - 78,013
  3. PlayStation 4 - 48,667
  4. Xbox Series X|S - 35,533
  5. Xbox One - 8,196
  6. 3DS - 540
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 400,860
  2. PlayStation 4 - 25,602
  3. PlayStation 5 - 17,122
  4. Xbox Series X|S - 1,974
  5. Xbox One - 1,003
  6. 3DS - 796
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 22,215
  2. PlayStation 5 - 7,272
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 2,888
  4. PlayStation 4 - 2,453
  5. Xbox One - 1,201
  6. 3DS - 42

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

8 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
dmillos (1 hour ago)

Thank you trunks for the update, I was eagerly waiting for it. I noticed you made a few minor adjustments of sales for the 2020 holidays. Thank you for your constant work and refinement of the data.

  • +5
kazuyamishima (48 minutes ago)

PS4 was at 115 million units last week but now is 114.8, adjustments?

  • 0
icykai (2 hours ago)

why is there 400k in asia? Also, this puts the switch at 28.3mil a year which means it's the second top selling console in a year. Congrats.

  • 0
trunkswd icykai (2 hours ago)

Over 300,000 were sold in Japan.

  • +2
icykai trunkswd (2 hours ago)

Any idea why it sold more in japan than the US and EU combined?

  • 0
trunkswd icykai (2 hours ago)

Holidays usually go into the new year in Japan, while in the west once you get past Christmas sales drop.

  • +2
icykai trunkswd (2 hours ago)

Very informative, thanks alot man

  • 0
trunkswd icykai (2 hours ago)

No problem.

  • +2