Hardware Sales Drop as the Holiday Season Ends - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Dec 27-Jan 2 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 852 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 680,341 units sold for the week ending January 2, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 76,989,289 units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 205,501 units to bring its lifetime sales to 4,657,029 units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 122,637 units to bring their lifetime sales to 2,522,023 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 105,498 units, the Xbox One sold 36,514 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 2,321 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 214,311 units (46.0%). The PlayStation 4 is down 126,236 units (-54.5%), the Xbox One is down 36,286 units (-49.8%), and the 3DS is down 21,977 units (-90.5%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 680,341 (76,989,289)
- PlayStation 5 - 205,501 (4,657,029)
- Xbox Series X|S - 122,637 (2,522,023)
- PlayStation 4 - 105,498 (114,831,374)
- Xbox One - 36,514 (49,435,144)
- 3DS - 2,321 (75,909,307)
- Switch - 133,745
- PlayStation 5 - 103,094
- Xbox Series X|S - 82,242
- PlayStation 4 - 28,776
- Xbox One - 26,114
- 3DS - 943
- Nintendo Switch - 123,521
- PlayStation 5 - 78,013
- PlayStation 4 - 48,667
- Xbox Series X|S - 35,533
- Xbox One - 8,196
- 3DS - 540
- Switch - 400,860
- PlayStation 4 - 25,602
- PlayStation 5 - 17,122
- Xbox Series X|S - 1,974
- Xbox One - 1,003
- 3DS - 796
- Switch - 22,215
- PlayStation 5 - 7,272
- Xbox Series X|S - 2,888
- PlayStation 4 - 2,453
- Xbox One - 1,201
- 3DS - 42
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Thank you trunks for the update, I was eagerly waiting for it. I noticed you made a few minor adjustments of sales for the 2020 holidays. Thank you for your constant work and refinement of the data.
why is there 400k in asia? Also, this puts the switch at 28.3mil a year which means it's the second top selling console in a year. Congrats.