Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Remakes Coming to Switch This Year, According to Rumor - News

/ 381 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, which originally launched for the Nintendo DS in 2006, will be getting remakes for the Nintendo Switch, according to sources who spoke to Pokemon Center.

Pokemon Center reports The Pokemon Company is remaking Pokemon Diamond and Pearl for the 25th anniversary of Pokemon. The game will feature capture mechanics that is closer to the original games, than more recent releases like Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee.

The plan according to the sources is The Pokemon Company will announce the games in February.

The Pokemon Company is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pokemon by releasing New Pokemon Snap for the Nintendo Switch on April 30 for $59.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

