PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 7 - Sales
William D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago
This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.
It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Global:
- PS5: 4,480,728
- Switch: 2,659,582
- XSX|S: 2,401,386
Through the first seven weeks available worldwide the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S by a fair margin. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 1.82 million units and is 2.08 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S.
Looking at the marketshare through six weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 46.9 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 27.9 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 25.2 percent.
The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 21.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch US:
- PS5: 1,824,313
- XSX|S: 1,323,838
- Switch: 1,029,907
Through the first seven weeks available in the US the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 500,475 units and is 794,406 units ahead of the Switch.
Looking at the marketshare through seven weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 43.7 percent marketshare, the Xbox Series X|S sits at 31.7 percent, and the Switch at 24.6 percent.
The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 24 and current Xbox Series X|S sales until week 13.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Europe (6 weeks):
- PS5: 1,631,001
- Switch: 709,209
- XSX|S: 654,321
The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After six weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 921,792 units and is 976,680 units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S.
Looking at the marketshare through six weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 54.5 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 23.7 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 21.8 percent.
The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 29.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Japan:
- Switch: 651,891
- PS5: 257,138
- XSX|S: 32,275
Through the first seven weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 394,753 units and is 619,616 units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S.
Looking at the marketshare through six weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 69.3 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 27.3 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 3.4 percent.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
It is impressive, and the argument of "PS5 was released in a Q3", is not a good one, because for every consoles released in this period, we can see none of them had a proper full Q3 shipment (very under the following Q3s).
I think the argument people would make is that they provide a lot of stock near the holidays. Nintendo on the other hand was unsure of demand and launched in March.
Higher sales are still higher sales. And a bigger launch is still a bigger launch. But there are definitely factors at play outside of demand.
This ^^^
Wii U bombed hard and 3ds started off rocky. No one knew how the Switch would sell so they didn't make NEARLY as many as they should have in year 1.
PS4 crushed it, so Sony doesn't have that excuse as they have already manufactured many millions more PS5 than Switch's early on.
As a reference, the XOne had sold 3M after 7 weeks. XOne Sold 146K on week 7 compared to 158K of the XS.
As a reference, the PS4 sold 4.2M after 7 weeks. PS4 sold 464K on week 7 compared to 288K of the PS5.
Sony's PS5 will carry on the PS4's mantle. There is no doubt in my mind the PS5 will shatter the PS4's sales on a year to year basis. I feel Sony will finally be able to reach the echelon of their PS2...
It's hard to tell. Initial sales arent great predictors. Just look at the Switch launch sales vs the height they are at today.
Imo, it's too early to make such predictions.
Very good point friend. Too early too make a bold prediction as that ... But something feels special about this 9th gen though ....
To add another reference to show launch sales importance: Wii U at 7 weeks was at ~2.3 million, not far behind the XSX/S. We need a couple months of new year sales to make some long-term-future estimates.
That said at least early on I suspect the PS5 will follow a similar pattern to to PS4, maybe averaging 5-10% better for weekly sales, so settling around 180k supply allowing.
PS4 didn't have strong competition, use to have a big portion of the Japanese market, now Xbox brand feel stronger, Switch have Japan and is dominant around the world, is hard to tell how PS5 will end, but PS2/DS sales are God level sales.