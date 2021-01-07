Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Remains in 1st on the Swiss Charts, Cyberpunk 2077 Drops to 7th - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 53rd week of 2020.

FIFA 21 remains in second place, and Super Mario Party climbs up from sixth to third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up one spot to take fourth place, while Super Mario 3D All-Stars drops to fifth place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 53, 2020: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 21 Super Mario Party Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D All-Stars Ring Fit Adventure New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Just Dance 2021 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Minecraft

