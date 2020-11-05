Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Oct 25 to 31 - Sales Increase for All Consoles - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 450,182 consoles sold for the week ending October 31, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 122,002 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 35,116 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,570 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 92,799 units (25.97%). The PlayStation 4 is down 113,477 units (-48.19%), the Xbox One is down 26,240 units (-42.77%), and the 3DS is down 13,373 units (-78.93%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 450,182 ( 67,766,535 ) PlayStation 4 - 122,002 ( 113,786,725 ) Xbox One - 35,116 ( 48,472,546 ) 3DS - 3,570 ( 75,822,445 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 166,651 PlayStation 4 - 45,375 Xbox One - 25,344 3DS - 1,124

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 144,007 PlayStation 4 - 64,228 Xbox One - 7,782 3DS - 858 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 124,239 PlayStation 4 - 8,859 3DS - 1,502 Xbox One - 372

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 15,285 PlayStation 4 - 3,540 Xbox One - 1,618 3DS - 86

