Watch Dogs Legion and Pikmin 3 Deluxe Debut on the Swiss Charts

FIFA 21 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 44th week of 2020. The Legacy Edition drops from fifth to 10th.

Watch Dogs Legion debuted in second place, Pikmin 3 Deluxe debuted in fourth, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope debuted in seventh.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 44, 2020: FIFA 21 Watch Dogs Legion - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pikmin 3 Deluxe Super Mario 3D All-Stars Ring Fit Adventure The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons NHL 21 FIFA 21 Legacy Edition

