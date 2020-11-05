Switch Shipments Reach 68.3 Million Units as of September 30, Super Mario 3D All-Stars Sells 5.21 Million - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS through September 30, 2020. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 68.30 million units, while the Nintendo 3DS hit 75.94 million units shipped. As for lifetime software 456.49 million Switch games have been shipped and 385.12 million 3DS games.

For the quarter Nintendo shipped 6.86 million Switch units and 49.81 million Switch games. For the last quarter of the 3DS, Nintendo shipped 0.07 million units of the handheld.

Nintendo previously forecasted it will ship 19 million Switch units in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. However, this has now been increased to 24 million units.

Nintendo reported net sales of ¥769.52 billion, operating income of ¥291.42 billion, and ordinary profit of ¥297.50 billion.

Breaking down Switch shipment figures for April 2020 through September 2020 by region:

Japan - 2.73 million

Americas - 4.46 million

Europe - 3.31 million

Other - 2.04 million

Breaking down lifetime Switch shipment figures by region:

Japan - 16.17 million

Americas - 26.58 million

Europe - 17.71 million

Other - 7.81 million

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 28.99 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 26.04 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 21.10 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 19.74 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 19.02 million Super Mario Odyssey – 18.99 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 12.49 million Super Mario Party – 12.10 million Splatoon 2 – 11.27 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 8.32 million

Nintendo also shared the sales figures of more games:

Ring Fit Adventure – 5.84 million Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 5.21 million (released September 18) Paper Mario: The Origami King – 2.82 million (released July 17) Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 1.81 million Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 7.83 million Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 1.40 million

