Watch Dogs Legion Debuts in 2nd on the UK Charts, Pikmin 3 Deluxe Debuts in 7th - Sales

FIFA 21 has remained in first place on the UK charts, according to GfK for the week ending October 31, 2020. Sales for the game dropped 24 percent week-on-week.

Watch Dogs Legion debuted in second place as retail sales were 54 percent lower than 2016's Watch Dogs 2. It is likely the game sold more digital units than the previous entry in the series. The game will also be getting a next-generation version later this month on the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe debuted in seventh place with sales 18.5 percent lower than the Wii U version. However, this does not include digital sales, which are much higher on the Switch than they were on the Wii U.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope debuted in ninth place. Sales are 47 percent lower than 2019's Man of Medan.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

FIFA 21 Watch Dogs Legion - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft (NS) Super Mario 3D All-Stars Pikmin 3 Deluxe - NEW Ring Fit Adventure The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - NEW Minecraft Dungeons

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

