Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Oct 18 to 24 - Switch Sales Drop Below 400,000 Units

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 381,787 consoles sold for the week ending October 24, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 112,861 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 33,149 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 2,886 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 90,116 units (30.90%). The PlayStation 4 is down 97,683 units (-46.40%), the Xbox One is down 26,362 units (-44.30%), and the 3DS is down 12,417 units (-81.14%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 381,787 ( 66,838,353 ) PlayStation 4 - 112,861 ( 113,664,723 ) Xbox One - 33,149 ( 48,437,430 ) 3DS - 2,886 ( 75,818,875 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 135,215 PlayStation 4 - 38,117 Xbox One - 23,808 3DS - 1,054

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 130,510 PlayStation 4 - 60,225 Xbox One - 7,447 3DS - 815 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 103,761 PlayStation 4 - 8,936 3DS - 939 Xbox One - 366

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,901 PlayStation 4 - 3,183 Xbox One - 1,528 3DS - 78

