FIFA 21 Takes 4 of the Top 5 Places on the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 21 (PS4) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 41, 2020, which ended October 11, 2020. The Xbox One version debuted in second place, the Nintendo Switch version debuted in third place, and the PC version debuted in fifth place.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4) falls from first to fourth in its second week. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) drops one spot to sixth place. Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4) re-enters the top 10 in seventh place.

There are five PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, one Xbox One title, and one PC title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 41, 2020:

FIFA 21 (PS4) - NEW FIFA 21 (XOne) - NEW FIFA 21 (NS) - NEW Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4) FIFA 21 (PC) - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4) Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4) Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4)

