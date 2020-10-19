FIFA 21 Remains in 1st on the UK Charts, Prime Day Greatly Boosts Switch Sales - Sales

by, posted 10 hours ago

FIFA 21 has remained in first place on the UK charts, according to GfK for the week ending October 18, 2020. Sales for the game dropped 65 percent week-on-week. The game is one week away from outselling Animal Crossing: New Horizons to become the best-selling game of 2020 in the UK at retail.

Last week was Amazon Prime Day, which helped boost mos games across the board. There are a total of 18 Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 40. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in second place as sales increased 44 percent. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in third as sales jumped 70 percent. Minecraft (NS) is in fourth as sales increased 95 percent, followed by Ring Fit Adventure in fifth as sales were up 79 percent.

Just Dance 2020 re-entered the top 10 in seventh place as sales saw a huge increase of 233 percent. Star Wars Squadrons drops from second to eighth in its second week as sales dropped 45 percent. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time drops from third to ninth as sales slip 47 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

FIFA 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft (NS) Ring Fit Adventure Super Mario 3D All-Stars Just Dance 2020 Star Wars: Squadrons Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Grand Theft Auto V

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

