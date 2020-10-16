Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Series Ships 1.5 Million Units - Sales

Bandai Namco announced the Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth series has shipped over 1.5 million units. The figure includes digital sales. The two games in the series are Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth launched for the PlayStation Vita in Japan in March 2015, and for the handheld and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in February 2016. It would later be released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam worldwide in October 2019.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory launched for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in December 2017 and worldwide in January 2018. It later released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam worldwide in October 2019.

