Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Debuts in First on the French Charts - Sales

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 40, 2020, according to SELL.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) drop one place to take second and third, respectively. Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4) debuts in fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down one spot to take fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Star Wars: Squadrons Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One Star Wars: Squadrons Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Mafia: Trilogy Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D All-Stars Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Mario Kart 7 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Star Wars: Squadrons Red Dead Redemption 2

