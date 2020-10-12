Xuan-Yuan Sword VII Release Date Announce for PS4 and PC - News

/ 502 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher and developer Softstar Entertainment, and developers DOMO Studio and Yooreka Studio announced the action RPG, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII, will launch for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam on October 29.

The release date for the Xbox One version was not announced. A demo is available now on Steam.

View the third trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII is an action RPG presented in the third-person perspective. The plot is rooted in Chinese history and mythology. Players take on the role of Taishi Zhao, a calm and reliable swordsman who was accidentally involved in a tragic fate. For protecting his beloved family, he starts a journey in this chaotic realm to uncover the truth.

Synopsis

In the last of Western Han Dynasty, the powerful prime minister of China superseded his emperor and build a new dynasty called Xin. In this year, words appeared on the boulders, stone cattles appeared in fields, and ancient tombs cracked, tremendous signs appeared, told a time of peace and prosperity will come. A peculiar bamboo slip in the crypt of Marquis of Liu was delivered to Court Astrologer’s hand.Unexpectedly, Taishi Mansion was badly damaged by a bizarre fire that night, and all his family was killed in the fire and the bamboo slip disappeared.

Ten years later, the prosperity mentioned in the prophecy has never come. A decade of war and famine, the people were miserable, and the chaos had spread among the country.

At this time, the bamboo slip which had disappeared for 10 years emerged again, it caused an uproar…

Gameplay

Combo-Based Combat – Xuan-Yuan Sword VII is an action RPG with a real-time combat system. A smooth combo-based combat system contains elements such as Active Skills, Dodge, Block, Riposte.

– Xuan-Yuan Sword VII is an action RPG with a real-time combat system. A smooth combo-based combat system contains elements such as Active Skills, Dodge, Block, Riposte. Elysium Scroll – Elysium Scroll is a bamboo scroll that can be used as a key to Elysium, capable of absorbing monsters, creating items, and more. It can provide several techniques and mechanics during the adventure. Elysium Rift – Taishi Zhao’s ultimate technique; slows down the time around him. In this state, he can alter the physical properties of nearby objects. Imprison and Fusion Lab – Players can absorb monsters into the Elysium as refining materials for Fusion Lab. Fusion Lab can not only produce new monsters with different shapes and abilities, but also spin Passive Skills out sometimes, which are used to improve Taishi Zhao’s ability. Various facilities set in Elysium for improving armors and weapons, as well as developing passive Skills.

– Elysium Scroll is a bamboo scroll that can be used as a key to Elysium, capable of absorbing monsters, creating items, and more. It can provide several techniques and mechanics during the adventure. The Mohists and their “Mechanics” – Mohism, an ancient Chinese philosophy of logic, rational thought, and science, was once as popular as Confucianism in China 2200 years ago. In this game, the Mohists are known for their high level “Mechanic“ technology far beyond the times. However, civil disagreements are challenging their faith, making them fall apart in decades. Can the Mohists revive to their former glory or fade in the pages of history? In Xuan-Yuan Sword VII, you will witness the final destiny of the Mohists.

– Mohism, an ancient Chinese philosophy of logic, rational thought, and science, was once as popular as Confucianism in China 2200 years ago. In this game, the Mohists are known for their high level “Mechanic“ technology far beyond the times. However, civil disagreements are challenging their faith, making them fall apart in decades. Can the Mohists revive to their former glory or fade in the pages of history? In Xuan-Yuan Sword VII, you will witness the final destiny of the Mohists. A Journey in the Oriental Realm – The game takes place in China, 2000 years ago. The development team will bring back the environments, props, humanities, and cultural studies of ancient China into the gameplay. Take a new journey into the chaotic era and roam around the oriental realm.

– The game takes place in China, 2000 years ago. The development team will bring back the environments, props, humanities, and cultural studies of ancient China into the gameplay. Take a new journey into the chaotic era and roam around the oriental realm. Nvidia RTX Support – For PC, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII supports Nvidia RTX, creating a realistic game world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles