PlayStation CEO: PS5 to Outsell PS4 in First Fiscal Year

PlayStation President and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Naver discussed the upcoming launch of the PlayStation 5. He says the PlayStation 5 will sell more than the PlayStation 4 did in its first fiscal year.

"[The PS5 will] sell more in its first fiscal year than [we] sold in the first fiscal year at the time of [the] PS4 launch," said Ryan.

The PS4 sold more than seven million units from its release in November 2013 to April 6, 2014. That put PS5 sales at over seven million units by the end of March.

The PS4 within a matter of months had a comfortable lead over main rival, the Xbox One, and in the end, outsold it by more than two to one. There are no predictions from Microsoft on how well they expect the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to sell.

Reports are showing the PS5, and Xbox Series X and S, are setting pre-order records. Both consoles are expected to sell out at launch and be hard to find until early 2021.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

