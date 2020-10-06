PlayStation CEO: PS5 to Outsell PS4 in First Fiscal Year - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 842 Views
PlayStation President and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Naver discussed the upcoming launch of the PlayStation 5. He says the PlayStation 5 will sell more than the PlayStation 4 did in its first fiscal year.
"[The PS5 will] sell more in its first fiscal year than [we] sold in the first fiscal year at the time of [the] PS4 launch," said Ryan.
The PS4 sold more than seven million units from its release in November 2013 to April 6, 2014. That put PS5 sales at over seven million units by the end of March.
The PS4 within a matter of months had a comfortable lead over main rival, the Xbox One, and in the end, outsold it by more than two to one. There are no predictions from Microsoft on how well they expect the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to sell.
Reports are showing the PS5, and Xbox Series X and S, are setting pre-order records. Both consoles are expected to sell out at launch and be hard to find until early 2021.
The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.
Thanks, GamesIndustry.
13 Comments
If they can ship 10mill PS5's then they will sell that many. They will sell whatever they ship.
Let's be honest: THIS ISN'T NEWS. We already know production rate and launch allotment (pre-sales) is significantly higher, so THAT ALONE already fulfills "Sell[ing] more in fiscal year". There isn't even any specific target/prediction for fiscal year, so basically there is zero new substance. VGChartz: Please stop regurgitating every single press release just because you scraped it from some other click bait site. That is just not quality engagement. Put basic effort into assessing whether something is actually noteworthy or not. Then you can spend more time writing blurbs explaining the context of those events that ARE noteworthy, instead of reproducing this waste of time crap.
This is a given by now, PS5 will outdo PS4 with ease. What's good about this though is that Sony will have the stock available for it to do so. A lot of people, among them my brothers did not not succeed in pre ordering one, so this will give them a better chance of finding one that much sooner.
If Sony meets this supply and demand Sony PS5 will outdo the Sony PS4. Sony wants that 10+ million bag by March baby :D! BRING ON NOVEMBER!
If only they would unleash another wave of preorders, then i might believe it.
Err... how? We're in the middle of a pandemic. I'd expect sales to be equal to or slightly slower given the reduced purchasing power of many (if not all) countries.
Have you been under a rock or are you pretending that PS5 preorders did not cause mayhem?
People can't go on vacation so they are using it to buy electronics.
Well as long as you haven't bet real money on this prediction you're safe. Just PS5 pre-orders are higher, with production like 50% above PS4 rates. The most price sensitive (read: poor) consumers are not buying consoles in launch year at full launch prices. People with the money are sitting at home without their usual hobbies or spending outlets, and gaming is outlet that is available to them. Not to mention vaccines should be hitting by middle of next year, even if most countries can't get their shit together to smash down the virus like China and New Zealand did.
Comments below voting threshold
Will they even produce this many units in the span of these months? And most importantly, do they think their competitor will bring another Xbox One for this gen? It looks like Microsoft takes some really careful steps now and gets consumer's trust. They also have two consoles that meet demand for both hardcore and casual gamers, with the correct price tag. Add the ignorance of Sony here and Jim Ryan's expectations don't seem realistic.
If Sony actually managed to pull that off, you could kiss Xbox fans' dreams of making marketshare headway this gen goodbye.
Pretty much this. MS might be looking at 4 million by that time and the sales ratio will remain the same for the remaining of the generation.
