Mortal Kombat 11 Sales Top 8 Million Units

posted 5 hours ago

Mortal Kombat Creator and Director Ed Boon announced via Twitter Mortal Kombat 11 sales have surpassed eight million units worldwide. The fighting game is now the second best-selling game in the franchise.

Mortal Kombat 11 game has been available for about a year and a half. The game is published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developed by NetherRealm Studios.

Boon also revealed the developer is not done with new content for the game and will announce the next DLC for it this week.

After 8 million (and kounting) MK11 games sold we're not done yet. Stay tuned to see what's next for MK11 this week!#KombatKontinues — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 5, 2020

Mortal Kombat 11 released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in April 2019.

