Mortal Kombat 11 Sales Top 8 Million Units

Mortal Kombat Creator and Director Ed Boon announced via Twitter Mortal Kombat 11 sales have surpassed eight million units worldwide. The fighting game is now the second best-selling game in the franchise.
Mortal Kombat 11 game has been available for about a year and a half. The game is published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developed by NetherRealm Studios.
Boon also revealed the developer is not done with new content for the game and will announce the next DLC for it this week.
After 8 million (and kounting) MK11 games sold we're not done yet. Stay tuned to see what's next for MK11 this week!#KombatKontinues— Ed Boon (@noobde) October 5, 2020
Mortal Kombat 11 released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in April 2019.
Very impressive, a much bigger hit than I expected. And frankly I am glad. These are genuinely great fighting games, tons of content and the campaigns are always enjoyable.
Ooooh, nice, this is the one figure I was waiting for from the MK series. We can now calculate, based on official statements, that MK as a series has sold just over 54 million units.
This game was repeatedly on sale for $15, and still managed to only sell 8 million, across four platforms, with a beloved, decades old IP. That's pretty underwhelming.
How do I put this? Your post is incredibly ignorant. The article says, "The fighting game is now the second best-selling game in the franchise."
Street Fighter V is at 4.7 million according to Capcom. While Tekken 7 passed 6 million recently.
Also, the number of platforms its on is not entirely relevant. Most sales likely happen on PS4, PC and Xbox could be equal on some titles, while Switch might sell the least.
So here's a thought, its possible Mortal Kombat 11 is the best selling fighter on PS4 or near it. Even though Street Fighter V is older and had bigger discounts.
Were you expecting this to do Smash numbers?
