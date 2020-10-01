Super Mario 3D All-Stars Remains in 1st on the Japanese Charts - Sales

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) has remained in the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 63,803 Units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 27.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to second place with sales of 29,829 units and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is down one spot to third with sales of 25,915 units.

Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 70,542 units sold. The 3DS sold 3,828 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,954 units and the Xbox One sold 29 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo, 09/18/20) – 63,803 (273,939) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 29,829 (5,754,082) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 25,915 (1,602,185) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,470 (3,184,225) [PS4] eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Konami, 09/17/20) – 9,781 (35,996) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 9,583 (391,195) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,019 (3,745,355) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,979 (1,512,267) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 6,329 (3,570,209) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,151 (3,836,868)

