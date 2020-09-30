Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter to be Revealed on October 1 - News

Nintendo will announce the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tomorrow, October 1 at 7 am PT / 10 am ET. You will be able to watch the announcement on YouTube.

"The video presentation will be roughly 3 minutes long," says Nintendo. It will be "followed by a brief message from Director Masahiro Sakurai."

The next #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter will be revealed tomorrow at 7am PT! The video presentation will be roughly 3 minutes long, followed by a brief message from Director Masahiro Sakurai. Tune-in here tomorrow: https://t.co/7RL5x0EEVI pic.twitter.com/Fqmw03axMv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 30, 2020

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

