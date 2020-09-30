Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter to be Revealed on October 1

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter to be Revealed on October 1 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 275 Views

Nintendo will announce the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tomorrow, October 1 at 7 am PT / 10 am ET. You will be able to watch the announcement on YouTube.

"The video presentation will be roughly 3 minutes long," says Nintendo. It will be "followed by a brief message from Director Masahiro Sakurai."

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

1 Comments

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (1 hour ago)

Aww shit! Here we go again!

  • 0