Super Mario 3D All-Stars Remains in 1st on the UK Charts, Two Mafia Games Debut in Top 10 - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Super Mario 3D All-Stars has remained in first place in its second week on sale, according to GfK for the week ending September 26, 2020. Sales for the game dropped 78 percent week-on-week.

The remake of a 2002 game, Mafia: Definitive Edition, has debuted in third place. Mafia Trilogy, which included the Definitive Edition and the remasters of the second and third games in the series, debuted in sixth place.

Marvel's Avengers remains in second as sales drop 21 percent. Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops one spot to fourth, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains in fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Marvel's Avengers Mafia: Definitive Edition - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mafia Trilogy - NEW Minecraft Dungeons Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

