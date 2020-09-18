PlayStation CEO: Reduced Spec Consoles 'Have Not Had Great Results in the Past' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,417 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Japanese site AV Watch have said a lower-priced and reduced spec consoles have not found success in the past. This is in reference to Microsoft releasing two next-generation consoles, the higher-spec Xbox Series X and the lower-spec Xbox Series S.
Sony is also releasing two next-generation consoles, however, the only difference is that one includes a blu-ray disc drive and the other is an all-digital console.
"The first thing I would like to say is that I respect every competitor’s decision and their philosophies," said Ryan. "Clearly, price is a very important factor. We respect other companies’ competitive strategies. However, we are fully committed to and believe in our current strategy and the effect it will have.
"One thing that can be said is that if you look at the history of the game business, creating a special low priced, reduced spec console is something that has not had great results in the past. We’ve considered that option and seen other executives who have attempted this discover how problematic it is."
"Based on our research, it’s clear that people who buy a game console want to continue using it for four, five, six or even seven years. They want to believe they have bought something that is future-proofed and not going to be outdated in two-to-three years.
"They want to have faith that if they end up buying a new TV that their current console will be able to support that new 4K TV they are considering on buying."
The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10.
The Xbox Series X is priced at $499, the Xbox Series S is $299, the PS5 is $499, and the PS5 Digital Edition is $399.
Comments
Wow people don't understand he's talking about lower powered version of the same console. And not just a low spec machine.
But that has never existed. I can't think of a single earlier system that had 2 SKU's at launch with different spec levels, just different storage sizes. Everything even remotely comparable released later in the generation, like Switch Lite releasing after Switch and 2DS releasing after 3DS, and both of those systems had pretty strong sales.
Not at launch no, but the general existence of a barebones or low power sku exist. And the Switch Lite did well as it's just seen as a handheld. Can't exactly just make a handheld PS5.
When talking about home consoles the Wii Mini, 360 Arcade etc did not perform well. They would've done their own research as well as focus groups to determine which way they think they should go and a cheaper $399 digital version made more sense to them than a refreshed PS4 Pro.
@shikamaru317 - No, but if you read the original article that's clearly what he's talking about. Xbox 360 Arcade Edition, PS3 20GB, Wii Mini, WiiU 8GB, etc.
@William D'Angelo - You may want to edit your article. So far you've made nearly everyone confused.
The Xbox 360 Arcade Edition, PS3 20GB, Wii Mini, WiiU 8GB, etc. are not "weaker" systems than their larger capacity counterparts. Given one of his next quotes is "They want to have faith that if they end up buying a new TV that their current console will be able to support that new 4K TV they are considering on buying.", he is obviously referring to the specs in regards to power. This hasn't been done on the past so what he's claiming makes no sense. If he meant it a different way then he should have said so, instead of relying on others to fill in the blanks for him.
@raven he also said "creating a special low priced, reduced spec console" The Wii Mini, Arcade edition etc, are special low priced reduced spec editions.
- -3
What a strange take. One of their own systems was the weakest system in it's respective generation, the PS2, yet it is the best-selling home console of all time. He seems to be seeing Series S as a downgraded Series X, but that is not what it is designed to be. Series S is designed as a successor to Xbox One S, while Series X is designed as a successor to Xbox One X. Comparing XB1 S to Series S, you have at least a 4x boost in GPU power, an even bigger boost in CPU power, and a truly massive boost in storage speed.
Well, 2nd weakest come to think of it, PS2 did have better specs than Dreamcast. But Gamecube and OG Xbox had higher specs.
Except that's obviously not what he's talking about. He's saying budget version of existing consoles have never had an impact in the past. It's easy to spot a product that looks and feels cheap in comparsion. Most of the retro consoles had budget variants so obscure most people today don't remember them.
- +1
You've completely missed the point.
- +1
@Trentonator But he has no point of comparison for that statement, we've never seen a console generation launch with 2 different specced consoles as part of the same platform. Different storage sizes sure, but that is far different from different specs. Even if he is only using smaller storage size SKU's as a point of comparison, several of those have boosted sales by a fair amount.
- +1
You could argue that the series s is a little different but there's a whole lot more examples and data than just the recent low storage capacty varients from the 7th gen. There are historically reduced functionality consoles and they didn't do well. And in other industies even consumers have wanted to feel like they are getting the full product and not something that will break in a year.
- -2
Didnt almost every gen have a system thats weaker win?
Yes pretty much. 8th gen is an exception with PS4 being more powerful than Xbox One. Wii was weaker, PS2 was weaker, PS1 was weaker. 3DS and DS were weaker,
What kind of research did they do? 😂
- +2
I think he's talking about having multi consoles in the same generation with different specs. Like the PS4 & Pro models, and not so much having the weaker console against the competitors. The Sega Genesis, was a weaker console, with a higher screen resolution than the SNES. But, in those days, people weren't taking their TVs into consideration with the consoles. That's only been a thing for the past two generations.
- +2
Hang on... Sony is/was the one who first created models back in 2016, PS4 Slim 500GB $299.99 and PS4 Pro 1TB $399.99. And now this statement? What's going on?!
Not really the same. The Pro was an enhanced deluxe edition released at a later date. Still its sales are only a fraction of the base PS4 sales. Also MS released the Xbox 360 Elite SKU last generation.
- +1
Dont know what your talking about, Pro is an enhancement to OG PS4, and Slim is no where lower in spec compared to OG either, figure it out.
- +1
Ok you two, i'm taking your chocolate bars away from you. >:(
Why is the CEO of Playstation bashing the PS5?
Don't know if you're taking a pot shot at PS5 with that statement, but he's clearly talking about 2 different SKUs of the same product with one being lesser in technical hardware. Not alluding to PS5 being weaker than Xbox Series X on paper.
- 0
You have a point. People here seem to be saying that he is alluding to past consoles that released with smaller storage sizes and such, saying they didn't sell well, which makes him think Series S won't sell well. Well PS5 digital doesn't have reduced storage size, but it is lacking a disc drive, technically making it a lower specced, cheaper version of PS5. He is basically crapping on PS5 digital with this statement.
- +2
This doesn't really make sense, because we've never seen anyone try XB Series S/X strategy before. But, what's he supposed to say?
"A special low priced, reduced spec console" Sony did it with the PS3, MS did it with the 360.
- +1
Nintendo did it with the Wii U.
- +1
PS3 and XB360 were just less storage space. They weren't lower "power" consoles.
- 0
Hmm interesting words from Sony. Direct shots taken at Microsoft. Is Jim right here? Yes and no I'd say. He's right in the aspect that reduced specs for a console easily become outdated in 2 to 3 years. But in terms of success, Jim is wrong as the weakest console tends to win generation. But there are exceptions to that rule.
Damn, mass misinterpretation going on. Read and found it obvious, oh well.
I would encourage the author of this Vgchartz news piece to consider re-reading what was said, as the point Jim Ryan was making has quite obviously been misconstrued.
The commentary at the end is missing the point. It's talking about weaker SKUs of the same console. IE, Xbox 360 Arcade Edition, 20GB PS3, Wii Mini, etc.
It's obvious what he's getting at. I don't see how people are coming to the conclusion that he's talking about console power.
- -2
The Xbox 360 Arcade Edition, PS3 20GB, Wii Mini, WiiU 8GB, etc. are not "weaker" systems than their larger capacity counterparts. Given one of his next quotes is "They want to have faith that if they end up buying a new TV that their current console will be able to support that new 4K TV they are considering on buying.", he is obviously referring to the specs in regards to power. This hasn't been done on the past so what he's claiming makes no sense. If he meant it a different way then he should have said so, instead of relying on others to fill in the blanks for him.
- +2
Sony is starting to make some mistakes this generation with the general messaging. It's not going to stop me from buying it, and I don't think it will have any major ramifications on the end result. but I do find it interesting.
Their communication has been poor but I don't care. Good communication isn't what I need from a console maker I need games and Sony does that.
