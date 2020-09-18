PlayStation CEO: Reduced Spec Consoles 'Have Not Had Great Results in the Past' - News

/ 1,417 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Japanese site AV Watch have said a lower-priced and reduced spec consoles have not found success in the past. This is in reference to Microsoft releasing two next-generation consoles, the higher-spec Xbox Series X and the lower-spec Xbox Series S.

Sony is also releasing two next-generation consoles, however, the only difference is that one includes a blu-ray disc drive and the other is an all-digital console.

"The first thing I would like to say is that I respect every competitor’s decision and their philosophies," said Ryan. "Clearly, price is a very important factor. We respect other companies’ competitive strategies. However, we are fully committed to and believe in our current strategy and the effect it will have.

"One thing that can be said is that if you look at the history of the game business, creating a special low priced, reduced spec console is something that has not had great results in the past. We’ve considered that option and seen other executives who have attempted this discover how problematic it is."

"Based on our research, it’s clear that people who buy a game console want to continue using it for four, five, six or even seven years. They want to believe they have bought something that is future-proofed and not going to be outdated in two-to-three years.

"They want to have faith that if they end up buying a new TV that their current console will be able to support that new 4K TV they are considering on buying."

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10.

The Xbox Series X is priced at $499, the Xbox Series S is $299, the PS5 is $499, and the PS5 Digital Edition is $399.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles