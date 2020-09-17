Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Sep 5 to 12 - Switch Sales Top 400,000

Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Sep 5 to 12 - Switch Sales Top 400,000 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 586 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 400,192 consoles sold for the week ending September 12, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 145,171 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 31,810 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,289 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 154,867 units (63.13%). The PlayStation 4 is down 79,072 units (-35.26%), the Xbox One is down 31,279 units (-56.48%), and the 3DS is down 69,606 units (-95.49%).

Switch Sales vs PS4 Sales vs Xbox One Sales - Worldwide Hardware Estimates - VGChartz

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 400,192 (64,331,470)
  2. PlayStation 4 - 145,171 (113,299,634)
  3. Xbox One - 31,810 (48,271,787)
  4. 3DS - 3,289 (75,785,453)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 167,320
  2. PlayStation 4 - 57,046
  3. Xbox One - 23,918
  4. 3DS - 1,470
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. Nintendo Switch - 105,864
  2. PlayStation 4 - 74,061
  3. Xbox One - 6,401
  4. 3DS - 842
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 113,325
  2. PlayStation 4 - 10,005
  3. 3DS - 907
  4. Xbox One - 369
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 13,683
  2. PlayStation 4 - 4,059
  3. Xbox One - 1,122
  4. 3DS - 70

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

4 Comments

YanisFromFrance
YanisFromFrance (0 minutes ago)

The Ninendo Switch is just crazy

  • 0
AFattyGamer
AFattyGamer (40 minutes ago)

Keep on truckin' Nintendo :') keep on with the truckin'. October should be the same result I think

  • 0
Chicho
Chicho (53 minutes ago)

Over 64 Switches are out there

  • 0
YanisFromFrance
YanisFromFrance (55 minutes ago)

The Ninendo Switch is just crazy

  • 0