Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Sep 5 to 12 - Switch Sales Top 400,000 - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 400,192 consoles sold for the week ending September 12, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 145,171 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 31,810 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,289 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 154,867 units (63.13%). The PlayStation 4 is down 79,072 units (-35.26%), the Xbox One is down 31,279 units (-56.48%), and the 3DS is down 69,606 units (-95.49%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 400,192 ( 64,331,470 ) PlayStation 4 - 145,171 ( 113,299,634 ) Xbox One - 31,810 ( 48,271,787 ) 3DS - 3,289 ( 75,785,453 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 167,320 PlayStation 4 - 57,046 Xbox One - 23,918 3DS - 1,470

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 105,864 PlayStation 4 - 74,061 Xbox One - 6,401 3DS - 842 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 113,325 PlayStation 4 - 10,005 3DS - 907 Xbox One - 369

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,683 PlayStation 4 - 4,059 Xbox One - 1,122 3DS - 70

