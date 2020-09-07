Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PS4) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 35, 2020, which ended August 30, 2020. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in second place.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) drops one spot to take third. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) drops from first to fourth place and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) re-enters the top 10 in fifth place.

There are six PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, and four Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 35, 2020:

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PS4) Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Ring Fit Adventure (NS) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Minecraft (NS

