Super Bomberman R Online Launches September 1 for Google Stadia

Konami announced Super Bomberman R Online will launch for Google Stadia on September 1. It will support English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Dutch languages.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Super Bomberman R Online is a new addition to the beloved Bomberman series featuring the new Battle 64 mode. Players from around the world will compete in frenetic online matches with up to 64 players simultaneously. Bombers will be placed at random starting points before being let loose on a bombing frenzy against other players. As time ticks away, areas will begin to close, forcing you to scramble to the other remaining areas before the timer runs out. Blast away all your rivals and be the last one standing!

Prepare to head into battle as one of the Eight Bomberman Bros. with numerous characters (including those from Super Bomberman R and other Konami IPs) to come later. The game features greater customization options, costumes, accessories and for the first time, bomb skins—affecting both the bomb and the blast itself.

Battle 64 Mode

With the new Battle 64 mode, players will automatically be placed in one of many areas at the start of each match, and must battle it out against other players in the same area. Areas will begin to close down as the clock ticks and players must pass through the gates to the other remaining areas before the timer runs out!

Those who make it to the last remaining area must battle it out to become the last one standing!!

Area: The area that you are currently playing in is shown with a blue frame. Areas that are about to close down will have a [ ! ] mark.

The area that you are currently playing in is shown with a blue frame. Areas that are about to close down will have a [ ! ] mark. Gate: Areas with the flickering [ ! ] mark will close down when the timer runs out. Once the gates have opened, players can pass through them to the adjacent areas.

Crowd Play

Play with your favorite streamer by joining their game through the Crowd Play feature! Seamlessly join the streamer’s game by accessing the link on the screen.

Character Customization

Customize your character and win with style! Pick your favorite outfit and head into battle! Each customizable bomb skin comes with their own unique blast!

